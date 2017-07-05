Knicks Sign Frank Ntilikina

New York Knickerbockers General Manager Steve Mills announced today that the team has signed first-round draft choice guard Frank Ntilikina to a contract.
Posted: Jul 05, 2017

NEW YORK, July 5, 2017 – New York Knickerbockers General Manager Steve Mills announced today that the team has signed first-round draft choice guard Frank Ntilikina to a contract.

Ntilikina, 6-5, 190-pounds, was drafted by New York with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and is currently with the team’s entry in Orlando’s summer league.

Tags
Ntilikina, Frank, Knicks, Features

Related Content

Ntilikina, Frank

Knicks

Features