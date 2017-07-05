Knicks Sign Frank Ntilikina
NEW YORK, July 5, 2017 – New York Knickerbockers General Manager Steve Mills announced today that the team has signed first-round draft choice guard Frank Ntilikina to a contract.
Ntilikina, 6-5, 190-pounds, was drafted by New York with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and is currently with the team’s entry in Orlando’s summer league.