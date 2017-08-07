NEW YORK, August 7, 2017 – The New York Knickerbockers announced today that the team has signed guard Damyean Dotson. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Dotson, 6-6, 205-pounds, was selected by New York in the second round, with the 44th overall pick, of the 2017 NBA Draft out of the University of Houston. The Houston, TX-native played two seasons at the University of Oregon (2012-13 through 2013-14) before finishing his collegiate career with the Cougars (2015-16 through 2016-17). As a senior, he averaged 17.4 points and 6.9 rebounds in 32 games, earning All-AAC First Team honors. As a member of the Knicks’ entry in summer league this month in Orlando, Dotson averaged 12.8 points and 5.0 rebounds in five starts.