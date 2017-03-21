LAC 114, NYK 105: Griffin Scores 30 in Leading Clippers Over Knicks in LA

How It Happened:

The Clippers offense fired on all cylinders on Monday night in the 114-105 victory at Staples Center. After only trailing by six points at the end of the first quarter and 10 at the half, the Knicks were outscored 34-19 in the third frame. Los Angeles seized control of the contest in that third period as the lead ballooned to 25 points. Blake Griffin scored 10 of his game-high 30 in the third quarter while the Clippers shot 53.8 percent from the floor and hit 6-of-11 shots from the arc. Chris Paul dished out 13 assists and DeAndre Jordan recorded 10 boards to push Los Angeles’ record to 42-29 on the season.

Knick of the Night:

Derrick Rose posted 18 points, five assists, and four rebounds in 28 minutes of court time.

Notables:

Carmelo Anthony dropped 16 points, Justin Holiday registered 11 points, and Ron Baker added eight off the pine.

News and Notes:

Kristaps Porzingis returned to the floor after missing the game against the Nets last Thursday. The big man suffered from a contused left thigh that caused the one game absence. Porzingis finished with 18 points, 11 boards, and two steals in his first game back on the floor.

Statistically Speaking:

The Clippers outscored New York 23-13 in fastbreak points.

Next Up:

The Knicks west coast trek continues as the team heads out to Utah. On Tuesday, the squad will practice before a Wednesday night contest against the Jazz.