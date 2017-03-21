New York Knicks 70th Anniversary

LAC 114, NYK 105: Griffin Scores 30 in Leading Clippers Over Knicks in LA

by Jonah Ballow
NYKnicks.com
@jonahballow
Posted: Mar 21, 2017

How It Happened:
The Clippers offense fired on all cylinders on Monday night in the 114-105 victory at Staples Center.  After only trailing by six points at the end of the first quarter and 10 at the half, the Knicks were outscored 34-19 in the third frame.  Los Angeles seized control of the contest in that third period as the lead ballooned to 25 points.  Blake Griffin scored 10 of his game-high 30 in the third quarter while the Clippers shot 53.8 percent from the floor and hit 6-of-11 shots from the arc.  Chris Paul dished out 13 assists and DeAndre Jordan recorded 10 boards to push Los Angeles’ record to 42-29 on the season.

Knick of the Night:
Derrick Rose posted 18 points, five assists, and four rebounds in 28 minutes of court time.

Notables:
Carmelo Anthony dropped 16 points, Justin Holiday registered 11 points, and Ron Baker added eight off the pine. 

News and Notes:
Kristaps Porzingis returned to the floor after missing the game against the Nets last Thursday.  The big man suffered from a contused left thigh that caused the one game absence.  Porzingis finished with 18 points, 11 boards, and two steals in his first game back on the floor.

Statistically Speaking:
The Clippers outscored New York 23-13 in fastbreak points.

Next Up:
The Knicks west coast trek continues as the team heads out to Utah.  On Tuesday, the squad will practice before a Wednesday night contest against the Jazz.

