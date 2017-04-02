BOS 110, NYK 94: Celtics Top Knicks in Sunday Matinee

How It Happened:

The Celtics continue to surge as the East’s top team showed their firepower on Sunday afternoon. Boston opened up with a 34-23 lead after the first quarter of action behind 66.7 percent shooting from the floor. The lead expanded to 13 at the half as the Celtics knocked down 7-of-19 shots from the arc against the shorthanded Knicks. At one point during the contest, the Celtics led by as much as 27 points. Six players for Boston finished with double figures in points as it captured the 110-94 win. Isaiah Thomas posted 19 points and six assists in the victory.

Knick of the Night:

Courtney Lee hit 50 percent from the floor, dished out five dimes and scored a team-high 16 points in 30 minutes.

Notables:

Kristaps Porzingis registered 14 points, Willy Hernangomez added 12, and Kyle O’Quinn and Mindaugas Kuzminskas combined for 22 points off the pine.

News and Notes:

Carmelo Anthony was sidelined due to a sore lower back and Lance Thomas was out with a hip injury. An MRI of Derrick Rose’s left knee revealed a torn meniscus that will require an arthroscopy. Rose will miss the remaining five games of the season.

Statistically Speaking:

Boston hit 55.6 percent from the floor and drilled 12 long bombs to secure the win at MSG.

Next Up:

The Knicks will host the Bulls on Tuesday night at 8 PM on MSG Network. Make sure to tune to Facebook tomorrow at 2:30 PM for a live chat with members of the ’99 squad that reached the NBA Finals.