Squarespace Becomes the New York Knicks’ First Jersey Sponsor Through Multi-Year Deal

Squarespace and New York Knicks Help Local Entrepreneurs with New “Make It Fund”

New York, NY, October 10, 2017 – The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) today announced leading website publishing platform Squarespace as a signature marketing partner, which includes becoming the New York Knicks’ first jersey sponsor. Beginning in the 2017-18 season, the two companies will kick off a multifaceted partnership that will give Squarespace year-round exposure across MSG’s unrivaled set of sports and entertainment properties, as well as MSG Networks’ award-winning regional sports networks.

The New York Knicks and Squarespace will also collaborate on a brand-new community initiative called the “Make It Fund” to help New York City entrepreneurs get off the ground. Throughout the 2017-18 season, Squarespace and the Knicks will provide financial support and prime advertising spots at MSG to local, Squarespace-powered small businesses. Media inventory includes the Garden’s seven digital boards on 7th and 8th Avenues, which provide exposure to the more than 1 million people who walk by the Arena each day.

“In selecting a partner who will become so deeply ingrained in both the Knicks and MSG, one of our key considerations was that organization’s alignment with our values,” said David O’Connor, President & CEO, The Madison Square Garden Company. “Both MSG and Squarespace are born and bred NYC companies, firmly focused on the future of our community. Squarespace’s dedication to harnessing the heart and hustle of the independent workforce, coupled with our shared commitment to providing our customers with exceptional service and the opportunity to realize their dreams, make this an ideal partnership and one that we look forward to developing and benefitting both of our businesses.”

“Squarespace’s most incredible asset is the millions of customers that use our platform and the inspiring work they share with the world,” remarked Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. “Everything we do is focused on helping our customers succeed, so we’re thrilled to launch the Make It Fund as a key element of our partnership with the Knicks and to give a helping hand to the next generation of visionaries and entrepreneurs in New York City.”

“As a company born and bred in the greatest city in the world, we’re extremely proud to support our home team,” said Kinjil Mathur, Chief Marketing Officer for Squarespace. “Squarespace is a platform that empowers people to go after their dreams and make it on their own. That kind of hustle and grit is something we see in New Yorkers every day, and no team or fan base embodies that better than the New York Knicks.”

Audiences will see the official partner jerseys worn by players in-game starting on October 13th, 2017. In addition to logo representation on the Knicks’ game jersey, Squarespace’s logo will appear on the team’s practice jersey. Squarespace will also have an impactful presence on MSG Networks as the presenting partner for their Gameside Studio.