The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired two second-round draft selections (2020 and 2021) and forward Johnny O’Bryant from Charlotte in exchange for center Willy Hernangomez.

“We thank Willy for all of his contributions to the New York Knicks organization and wish him the best moving forward,” said Scott Perry, General Manager, New York Knicks. “This trade adds valuable draft picks, better positioning this team as we build toward the future.”