The New York Knicks announced today that the team has acquired guard Emmanuel Mudiay in a three-team deal with Denver and Dallas. In the deal, New York sends forward Doug McDermott to Dallas and its 2018 second-round draft pick to Denver (Subject to Philadelphia’s right to swap that pick with the Los Angeles Clippers second-round pick). Dallas also sends guard Devin Harris to Denver, with Denver sending a 2018 second round pick to Dallas.

“We welcome Emmanuel to New York and are excited to add this talented player to our roster,” said Scott Perry, General Manager, New York Knicks. “He is a young, athletic guard who we feel will be a valuable addition to the Knicks moving forward.”

Mudiay, 6-5, 200-pounds, holds career averages of 11.1 points, 4.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds over 25.6 minutes in 165 games (107 starts) through three seasons with Denver. The Democratic Republic of Congo-native is averaging 8.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.2 rebounds over 17.9 minutes in 42 games this season. He was originally selected by Denver with the seventh overall selection of 2015 NBA Draft. He represented the Nuggets in the 2016 Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend and was named to the 2015-16 All NBA Rookie Second Team.

McDermott, 6-8, 225-pounds, is averaging 7.2 points and 2.4 rebounds over 21.3 minutes in 55 games (one start) for New York this season. He was acquired from Oklahoma City with Enes Kanter and Chicago’s 2018 second-round draft selection in exchange for Carmelo Anthony on Sep. 25, 2017.