The New York Knicks third uniform is a nod to the rich history of the franchise with a modern look. On Saturday, the Knicks debuted the alternate jersey that features orange and blue on the piping and waistband.

The Statement edition is similar to the Icon and Association editions that are built on innovation and technological research keyed into the needs of the athlete.

Major updates to the design and materials include:

Modified cuts at the back shoulder and at the hemline of the shorts, allowing for greater range of motion

Altered seams at the armhole, neck and side to eliminate distractions and irritation

Materials that wick sweat 30 percent faster than previous NBA uniforms

Fabric comprised of Alpha Yarns and recycled polyester; each uniform represents approximately 20 recycled PET bottles

The addition of the Nike logo on the front of the jersey and shorts

A new design element at the belt buckle to highlight team identity

New York will sport the jerseys against Western Conference opponents at Madison Square Garden and on the road when the opposition wears a dark uniform.