5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. Tim Hardaway Jr. has scored 24+ points in three of the last four games and is shooting 47.3% over that span. Additionally, Hardaway Jr. has scored in double-figures in 10 of his 11 last games.

2. Knicks rookie center Luke Kornet scored a career-high 18 points on Sunday against the Toronto Raptors in his first career NBA start. The 7'1'' big man also knocked down three three-pointers.

3. The Knicks rank in the top half of the league in opponent field goal percentage, holding their opponents to 45.8% shooting so far this season. The Mavericks rank 26th in the NBA in shooting percentage. Look for the Knicks to lock down on defense on Tuesday night.

4. The Mavericks lost at home on Sunday night vs. the Houston Rockets, with the final score 82-105. Dallas currently has a 21-46 record this season, sitting 13th in the Western Conference.

5. Dirk Nowitzki, in his 20th NBA season, is averaging 12.4 ppg and 5.7 rpg. Earlier this month, Nowitzki moved past Elvin Hayes (10,976) for eighth all-time in career field goals made.