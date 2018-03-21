5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. The Knicks are looking to win their third straight game after two double-digit wins against Charlotte and Chicago.

2. The season series between the two teams is tied 1-1. After tonight's game, there will be one final meeting at MSG on April 6th.

3. Damyean Dotson is holding opponents to 27.9% shooting when he is the primary defender, which is the lowest opponent FG% of the 399 NBA players who have defended at least 100 possessions.

4. Miami is coming off of a 149-141 double-overtime win against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. Kelly Olynyk and James Johnson each scored 30+ for the Heat.

5. Lance Thomas (personal reasons) is not with the team tonight. Additionally, Hassan Whiteside (hip) and Dwyane Wade (hamstring) are doubtful for the Heat.