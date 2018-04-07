5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. The Knicks are coming off of a 122-98 win against the Miami Heat last night. Damyean Dotson became the first Knick since Patrick Ewing to score at least 30 points and pull down at least 10 boards in the lopsided victory.

2. Bucks Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of two players in the NBA in the top 10 in points and rebounds per game with 27.1 points and 10 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo also averages 4.8 assists per game.

3. The Knicks and the Bucks played on March 9th in Milwaukee. Tim Hardaway Jr. and Emmanuel Mudiay led the way for the Knicks, combing for 44 points, but Milwaukee edged out New York by a final score of 120-112 led by Antetokounmpo.

4. Milwaukee is coming off of a 119-111 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Kris Middleton led the way for the Bucks with 31 points and four rebounds.

5. The Bucks currently sit 7th in the eastern conference and have the opportunity to move into 6th with three games remaining on their schedule.