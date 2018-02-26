7:30 PM ET | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

By Chris Henderson

1. Knicks guard Trey Burke has taken advantage of his increased minutes since the All-Star break, leading the team in scoring in each of the last two games. Burke scored a season-high 26 points in back-to-back games while shooting 54 percent from the field.

2. New York and Golden State have matched up once this season, with the Warriors taking a 123-112 victory in the Bay Area. In this encounter, all five Knicks starters scored in double figures, with Michael Beasley leading the way with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists. Enes Kanter filled the stat sheet with 16 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, while Courtney Lee poured in 20 points of his own.

3. The Warriors come into tonight's match up winning both game since the All-Star break, including a 112-80 route of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. All four 2018 All-Stars on Golden State are healthy and expected to suit up tonight against the Knicks.

4. New York newcomer Troy Williams brought electric energy to Madison Square Garden on Saturday night against the Celtics. Williams dropped 14 points in only 12 minutes of action, including a ferocious put-back slam and a series of acrobatic layups.

5. Emmanuel Mudiay has flourished since being inserted into the starting lineup for the Knicks. In 25 minutes of action on Saturday night, Mudiay dropped 13 points, dished out six assists and pulled down four boards.