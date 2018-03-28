5 Things to Know, by Chris Henderson

1. Trey Burke is coming off of a career-high 42 points against Charlotte on Monday night, which was the highest scoring output by a Knick this season. He also dished out 12 assists with only two turnovers in the game.

2. Enes Kanter and Joel Embiid are both tied for eighth in the NBA with 38 double-doubles and will match up against each other Wednesday night.

3. The two teams last met on March 15 and Michael Beasley led the team with 24 points (11-16 FG) and 13 rebounds.

4. The Knicks are looking for their first win against the Sixers this year in the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two squads.

5. Markelle Fultz, the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, returned to the court on Monday night after being sidelined since November. Fultz is expected to play tonight. Emmanuel Mudiay will return to action tonight. Kyle O’Quinn remains out with an injury.