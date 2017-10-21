8:00 PM ET | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN 98.7 FM

1. The Knicks went toe-to-toe against the Thunder in the first half of action on Thursday night. In a hostile environment, New York held its ground early as the game was tied at 42-42 with 2:43 remaining in the first half. Oklahoma City captured the momentum heading to the break on an 11-0 run and never looked back in the 105-84 victory. Former Knick, Carmelo Anthony made his regular season debut for the Thunder and combined for 71 points with new teammates Russell Westbrook and Paul George.

2. Kristaps Porzingis was the star of the night for New York in the Thursday night season opener. The 7-3 unicorn scored a team-high 31 points to go along with 12 boards and a myriad of highlight reel plays. The 31-point performance from Porzingis was the seventh-best in a regulation game in franchise history for a season opener. Enes Kanter returned to Oklahoma City and received a standing ovation from the home crowd. The newly acquired big man finished with 10 points in 22 minutes of court time.

3. Michael Beasley suffered a sprained left ankle in Thursday’s contest. Frank Ntilikina also sprained his left ankle at Friday’s practice session in New York. Both players are listed as questionable for tonight’s home opener.

4. The Detroit Pistons finished the 2016-17 season just outside the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 37-45 overall record. This past summer, Detroit drafted Duke’s Luke Kennard, traded for defensive ace Avery Bradley, and signed Langston Galloway in an attempt to bolster its backcourt. The Pistons also feature all-star Andre Drummond at the center spot, Reggie Jackson running point, and Tobias Harris in the frontcourt.

5. Detroit captured a 12-point opening night victory over the Hornets before falling to the Wizards last night 115-111. Washington posted 33 points in the third quarter and made the key stops down the stretch to drop the Pistons to 1-1 on the season. Detroit will complete its first back-to-back of the season in New York before returning home to host the Sixers on Monday night.