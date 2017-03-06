5 Things to Know: Knicks Return to Orlando for Season Series Finale Against Magic

7:00 PM EST | Madison Square Garden

TV: MSG Network

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7 FM

5 Things To Know:

1. The Knicks went toe-to-toe with the Warriors on Sunday afternoon but a late run secured the 112-105 victory for the road team. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 60 points as Golden State snapped a two-game slide at MSG. Derrick Rose posted 28 points and Kristaps Porzingis registered 24 points and 15 boards in the defeat.

2. Willy Hernangomez returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing two games with a sprained ankle. The rookie played 14 minutes, scored eight points, and grabbed five rebounds off the bench. Head coach Jeff Hornacek utilized Hernangomez in the second unit and started Kristaps Porzingis at the center spot next to Lance Thomas and Carmelo Anthony in the frontcourt.

3. Nikola Vucevic was sidelined on Sunday due to a sore Achilles. Orlando’s leading rebounder was productive over his last five games before the injury by averaging 19.2 points and 10.2 boards per game in those five outings. Bismack Biyombo started at center in place of Vucevic in the contest against the Wizards.

4. Since the loss to New York five days ago, the Magic defeated the Heat and lost to Washington on Sunday. Orlando’s mark heading into Monday’s contest against the Knicks is 23-40 and 3-7 in its last 10 games.

5. New York returns to Orlando for the season series finale. On December 22, the Knicks took care of business at MSG by capturing a 106-95 victory. The Magic returned the favor in the second matchup by defeating New York 115-103 behind Jodie Meeks’ 23 points while Porzingis was in street clothes with an injury. Most recently, the Knicks cruised to a 101-90 win on March 1 as Porzingis and Rose combined for 39 points in lifting New York to a road victory.