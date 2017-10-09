Sacramento Kings Support Cancer Survivors, Victims, Charities With Breast Health Awareness Night

Sacramento, Calif. — Tonight, when the Sacramento Kings take on the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden 1 Center will be washed in pink in honor of Breast Health Awareness Night. This special night will honor survivors and educate guests on breast cancer detection and treatment while raising money to help find a cure. For the past five seasons, the team has hosted a breast cancer awareness-themed night aimed at encouraging preventative measures and messages of hope.

“The health and well-being of our community are incredibly important to our organization,” said Chief Operating Officer Matina Kolokotronis. “We’re thrilled to welcome advocates and help them in their fight for a cure, as well as provide a night to remember for the survivors and families impacted by cancer.”

Over the weekend, the Kings honored and celebrated breast cancer survivors around the region. On Saturday, Sacramento Kings Dancers and Slamson – with the help of Sacramento Fire District and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District – visited the homes of survivors, bringing them gifts and tickets for tonight’s game. On Sunday evening, De’Aaron Fox’s mother – Lorraine Harris-Fox, 17-year breast cancer survivor, joined a small group of local survivors from Albie Aware for a dinner hosted by the team.

To tip-off Breast Health Awareness Night, two pink firetrucks provided by the Sacramento Fire District and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District will welcome fans as they enter Golden 1 Center’s plaza. Kaiser Permanente Doctor Claudia De Young will share the importance of monitoring breast health before the game on VSP SKEYE View. In-game entertainment will include special messages meant to educate the public and celebrate survivors, as both Kings staff and coaches sport pink attire and players wear pink shoelaces.

During halftime, a special ceremony will take place center court thanks to a partnership between the Kings and Albie Aware, honoring over 50 survivors – including Lorraine Harris-Fox. Local artist Mona Villamayor will conclude halftime with the performance of an acoustic version of Rachel Platten’s Fight Song.

The evening’s game will have several fundraising components, including a 50/50 raffle that will benefit Kings partners Albie Aware and the American Cancer Society in their efforts to battle cancer and serve the needs of patients and their families in the region. The Kings Team Store Item of the Game – a pink Kings t-shirt – will benefit Breast Cancer focused charities. The Kings are also partnering with Color Genomics to provide affordable genetic screenings to fans who stop by their kiosk at section 111. Guests will receive a $50 gift card towards their BRCA testing kit. For every BRCA test kit sold, Color Genomics will also donate $5 to Albie Aware.

Tickets for tonight’s game event and special celebration are available at Kings.com/Tickets.