SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has requested waivers on guard Marcus Williams.

Williams appeared in two contests for Sacramento during the preseason, averaging 6.0 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT) and 3.0 assists in 15.7 minutes per game, including nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3pt) and one assist in 13 minutes off the bench at San Antonio (10/6).