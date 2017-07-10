Kings Sign Zach Randolph

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento Kings have signed forward Zach Randolph, it was announced today by General Manager Vlade Divac.

A two-time NBA All-Star and 2004 recipient of the league’s Most Improved Player Award, Randolph joins the Kings after spending the last eight seasons in Memphis (2009-10 – 2016-17), where the 6-9 forward helped guide the Grizzlies to seven playoff appearances during that span (including three postseason berths playing for current Kings Head Coach Dave Joerger (2013-2016).

Randolph enjoyed success in his first year as a scorer off the bench, ranking sixth in the NBA overall and second among all frontcourt players in bench points per game last season, registering 14.1 points (.449 FG%, .223 3pt%, .731 FT%), 8.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 24.5 minutes per game in 73 contests. In addition to 20 double-doubles, he logged 58 games with 10-plus points and scored 20 or more points on 10 occasions. The author of 480 career double-doubles, the 6-9 forward trails only Dwight Howard and Pau Gasol among active players.

The 16-year NBA veteran has amassed career averages of 16.8 points (.471 FG%, .254 3pt%, .763 FT%), 9.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 31.3 minutes per game in 1,057 contests (started 825) for Portland (2001-02 – 2006-07), New York (2007-08 – 2008-09), L.A. Clippers (2008-09) and Memphis. Randolph departs the Blues City as the Grizzlies all-time leader in rebounds (5,612), made field goals (3,731) and double-doubles (285), third in points scored (9,246) and games played (550), fifth in free throws made (1,622), sixth in steals (429) and seventh in assists (1,083). The former Michigan State standout has twice been named an NBA All-Star, most recently in 2013 after earning the honor for the first time in 2010 en route to averaging 20.8 points and 11.7 rebounds for the season. For his career, he currently ranks 40th in NBA history in total rebounds (9,811) and fourth among active players (trailing only Dirk Nowitzki, Howard and Gasol).

A postseason regular since joining Memphis, the player known affectionately by fans and teammates as “Z-Bo” has accrued postseason averages of 16.8 points (.438 FG%, .731 FT%), 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 64 games (60 starts), ranking first in Grizzlies playoff annals in points (979), rebounds (540) and field goals made (372).

The Marion, Indiana native was originally selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft by Portland, earning the M.I.P. Award in 2004 after averaging 20.1 points (.485 FG%, .761 FT%), 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists, increasing his scoring and rebounding averages from the 2002-03 campaign by 11.7 points and 6.0 rebounds respectively. Randolph went on to average 20.2 points and 9.6 rebounds over his last four seasons for the Blazers, punctuated by a career-best 23.9 points per game in 2006-07. In his final game as Blazer, he netted a career-high 43 points to accompany 17 rebounds versus Memphis (3/29/07).

The NBAs all-time leading scorer from Michigan State, the Spartan standout helped guide the team to an NCAA Final Four appearance in his lone collegiate season (2001) en route to Freshman All-American honors after averaging 10.8 points (.587 FG%, .635 FT%), 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists.

Known for his philanthropic efforts in the greater Memphis area, Randolph received the Kia NBA Community Assist Award in December 2010 in recognition of his charitable contributions to those less fortunate, featuring “Z-Bo Claus” toy giveaways during the holiday season and funding utility bills for low income families. His community involvement also includes work with the Boys and Girls Club and Basketball Without Borders programs.