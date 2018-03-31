Kings Sign Nigel Hayes

Posted: Mar 31, 2018

The Sacramento Kings today announced the team has signed Nigel Hayes to a contract.   

A 6-8 forward, Hayes registered 15.0 points (.442 FG%, .423 3pt%, .722 FT%), 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 34.0 minutes per contest in 43 games (35 starts) this season for the G League’s Westchester Knicks and Raptors 905. He also appeared in a pair of NBA contests for both the L.A. Lakers and Raptors, totaling nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3pt, 1-1 FT) and two assists.

The Wisconsin standout finished his collegiate career ranked third on the school’s all-time scoring list (1,857) and remains the only Badger in program annals with top-10 statistics in points, rebounds (802) and assists (309). His tenure included Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year accolades as a freshman (2014), First-Team All-Big Ten honors as junior (2016) and Third Team All-Big Ten nods following his sophomore and senior campaigns (2015 & 2017) while averaging 12.4 points (.446 FG%, .332 3pt%, .666 FT%), 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 29.6 minutes per contest in 150 games (112 starts). A durable player, Hayes did not miss a game in his college career, a streak that featured 113 straight starts from 2014-17 (including 35 during Wisconsin’s 2014-15 run to the national championship game).

