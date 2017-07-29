Kings Sign Jack Cooley to Two-Way Contract

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento Kings today announced that the team has signed forward Jack Cooley to a two-way contract.

Cooley joins the Kings after a productive tournament during the 2017 NBA Las Vegas Summer League in Las Vegas, where the 6-10, 274-pound forward registered 9.2 points (.640 FG%, 1-1 3pt, .619 FT%), 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 17 minutes in five games. He posted two double-doubles, highlighted by 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block against Phoenix (7/7/17) and 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3pt, 4-8 FT), a game-high 11 rebounds, two steals and one block versus the Suns (7/14/17). The 2017 Summer League marked Cooley’s fourth consecutive year competing in the event.

The former Notre Dame standout spent last season with German club MHP Risen Ludwigsburg, accruing averages of 13.0 points (.569 FG%, 1-1 3pt, .697 FT%) and 6.8 rebounds per game in 37 contests, pacing the team in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage.

Undrafted in 2013 after four years in South Bend, Cooley averaged 13.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per contest his senior season, earning First-Team All Big East accolades en route to helping the Fighting Irish reach the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in his collegiate career. He went on to play in both the Orlando and Las Vegas Summer Leagues before signing with Trabzonspor of the Turkish League for the 2013-14 campaign.

Cooley garnered NBA experience with Utah following appearances with Memphis and Cleveland in the 2014 Orlando and Las Vegas Summer Leagues, playing in 16 contests with the Jazz during a pair of 10-day contracts in 2014-15. He joined the G-League’s Idaho Stampede at the conclusion of his stint with Utah, grabbing a league-record 29 rebounds against the Los Angeles Defenders (3/13/15). His overseas playing resume includes one season with Spanish club Unicaja, where he spent the 2015-16 season after seeing action in two preseason games with the Cleveland Cavaliers.