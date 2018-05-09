Kings Name Peja Stojakovic Assistant General Manager

The Sacramento Kings today announced that Peja Stojakovic will serve as Assistant General Manager, according to General Manager Vlade Divac.

In his role, Stojakovic will support Divac in front office responsibilities, including management of player development, talent evaluation and oversight of the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

“I am thrilled to announce that Peja will serve in this expanded role,” said Divac. “His experience as a player and basketball executive combined with his ability to develop players and assess talent is a valuable asset to the Kings.”

Stojakovic assumes his role after spending the previous three seasons as an executive with the team, most recently serving as Vice President of Basketball and Team Development. In addition to player development responsibilities, the former Kings standout and NBA champion assisted the front office in domestic and international scouting efforts and oversaw the team’s D-League affiliate.

Selected 14th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by Sacramento after playing six seasons overseas (four for Greek powerhouse POAK), the Serbian-born sharpshooter helped form a nucleus that would go on to participate in the postseason in each of his seven seasons in a Kings uniform. A three-time All-Star, his resume features back-to-back Three-Point Contest victories at All-Star Saturday night in 2002 and 2003. A 13-year NBA veteran, he accrued averages of 17.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 804 contests with the Kings (1998-2006), Indiana Pacers (2006), New Orleans Hornets (2006-2010), Toronto Raptors (2010-2011) and Dallas Mavericks (2011), where he won an NBA Championship.

Stojakovic continues to pace the Kings annals in several shooting categories, ranking first in franchise and Sacramento-era history in three-pointers made (1,070) and attempted (2,867). He retired from basketball in 2011 and returned to Sacramento in 2015 to serve as an executive in the front office. In honor of his accomplishments as a King, his No. 16 jersey hangs in the Golden 1 Center rafters.