Sacramento Kings, Fans and Partners Contribute $100,000 to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Sacramento, Calif. – Yesterday, the Sacramento Kings launched the first of several opportunities for the Sacramento region to support the victims of Hurricane Harvey. In a day dedicated to service, the organization connected directly with their fan base and encouraged them to contribute. Kings rookies De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson, both with Houston roots, shared their personal stories, as well as gratitude for the showing of support from the city, the fans, and the Sacramento Kings organization.

“Kings fans continue to show the world why they are the best fans in the NBA and why Sacramento is an incredible community,” said Kings President of Business Operations, John Rinehart. “The outpouring of support has been tremendous and we’re proud to amplify the fans’ contribution, rally our partners, and do good for communities in need.”

After one day of phone calls and emails, the Sacramento Kings staff raised $25,000 in donations directly from fans. The Kings Foundation matched the generosity of the community, powered by the best fans in the NBA, and contributed $25,000 as well.

Kings partners have also shared in the spirit of giving, adding their donations to the incredible statement of support from the community. The Sacramento Bee is adding a $25,000 contribution through the “Bee’s Book of Dreams Reader Fund.” Kings Legacy Partner VSP Global has contributed $20,000 directly to the American Red Cross, including $10,000 from their generous employees’ contributions. Jamba Juice has committed a $5,000 local contribution.

This initial donation – as well as future contributions through Golden 1 Center events, Sacramento Kings ticket purchases, and 50/50 raffle opportunities in the coming weeks – will directly serve the Gulf Coast region.

In the coming weeks, the Kings will open additional opportunities for fans and guests to support communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Golden 1 Center visitors can donate directly at Local Eats stands during concerts, games and events. At two upcoming Kings games, including the season opener against the Houston Rockets, the Kings Foundation 50/50 Raffle proceeds will directly benefit the American Red Cross. The organization will also continue to work with the local American Red Cross chapter on future disaster preparedness initiatives that potentially could impact Northern California and the country.

To contribute, visit Kings.com/Harvey.