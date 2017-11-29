Kings Assign Papagiannis, Richardson and Jackson to Reno Bighorns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento Kings today announced the team has assigned center Georgios Papagiannis, guard Malachi Richardson, and forward Justin Jackson to the team’s G-League affiliate Reno Bighorns.

In his second NBA campaign out of Greece, Papagiannis has appeared in four contests this season, totaling 10 points, five rebounds, one assist and a blocked shot in 25 minutes. As a Bighorn, the 7-2 center is averaging 14.8 points (.480 FG%, .917 FT%), 11.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 31.0 minutes per contest in four games.

Richardson is averaging 4.1 points (.366 FG%, .412 3pt%, .727 FT%) and 1.0 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game for Sacramento in 11 games in his second season out of Syracuse.

As a rookie out of North Carolina, Jackson has appeared in 16 NBA contests with five starts, accruing averages of 6.7 points (.413 FG%, .333 3pt%, .600 FT%), 1.7 rebounds and 18.9 minutes per game.