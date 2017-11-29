Kings Assign Papagiannis, Richardson and Jackson to Reno Bighorns

Posted: Nov 29, 2017

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento Kings today announced the team has assigned center Georgios Papagiannis, guard Malachi Richardson, and forward Justin Jackson to the team’s G-League affiliate Reno Bighorns.  

In his second NBA campaign out of Greece, Papagiannis has appeared in four contests this season, totaling 10 points, five rebounds, one assist and a blocked shot in 25 minutes. As a Bighorn, the 7-2 center is averaging 14.8 points (.480 FG%, .917 FT%), 11.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 31.0 minutes per contest in four games.

Richardson is averaging 4.1 points (.366 FG%, .412 3pt%, .727 FT%) and 1.0 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per game for Sacramento in 11 games in his second season out of Syracuse.

As a rookie out of North Carolina, Jackson has appeared in 16 NBA contests with five starts, accruing averages of 6.7 points (.413 FG%, .333 3pt%, .600 FT%), 1.7 rebounds and 18.9 minutes per game.  

Tags
Jackson, Justin, Papagiannis, Georgios, Richardson, Malachi, Kings, Press Release

Related Content

Sacramento Kings Annual Season of Doing Good to Tip Off with “Adopt a High School Program”

Sacramento Kings Annual Season of Doing Good to Tip Off with “Adopt a High School Program”

Kings First 17-18 Season Spotlight Night Supports Local Non-Profit to Further Their Sustainability Work in Sacramento Region

Kings First 17-18 Season Spotlight Night Supports Local Non-Profit to Further Their Sustainability Work in Sacramento Region

Sacramento Kings to Bring NBA Excitement and Entertainment at Reno Bighorns Home Opener

Sacramento Kings to Bring NBA Excitement and Entertainment at Reno Bighorns Home Opener

Related Content

Jackson, Justin

Papagiannis, Georgios

Richardson, Malachi