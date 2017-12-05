Kings Assign Labissiere to Reno Bighorns, Recall Papagiannis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento Kings today announced the team has assigned forward Skal Labissiere to the team’s G-League affiliate Reno Bighorns and have recalled center Georgios Papagiannis.

In his second NBA season out of Kentucky, Labissiere has appeared in 23 games (10 starts) and has accrued 7.7 points (.443 FG%, .444 3pt%, .800 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 17.1 minutes per contest.

As a Bighorn, Papagiannis has appeared in six contests (all starts) this season, and is averaging 14.2 points (.537 FG%, .929 FT%), 10.3 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 29.0 minutes per game. Papagiannis currently ranks third in the G-League in rebounding.

