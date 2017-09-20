Kings Announce 2017 Training Camp Roster

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento Kings will tip-off 2017 training camp with a 10:00 a.m. practice on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Kings practice facility at Golden 1 Center.

Training camp will be open to the press following each morning session. Media members are encouraged to email Rahsaan Gethers in the Kings Media Relations Department to ensure inclusion on the daily practice time distribution list.

Updated practice and media availability times will be sent on a nightly basis beginning Sept. 25.

Press members covering training camp are encouraged to park in the garage below 660 J Street (entrance located at the corner of 7th and J Streets, where complimentary parking will be available for media on level P2).

Once parked, press can enter the practice facility through the Golden 1 Center Media Entrance located at 7th and K Streets (note that the Basketball Ops door will no longer be in service going forward).

A reminder that Kings Media Day will take place on Monday, Sept. 25 from 2-5:30 p.m. at the Kings practice facility. Validated press parking for media day will be available in the West Garage (entrance located between 3rd - 4th and L Streets). Once parked, press can then enter the facility through the Golden 1 Center Media Entrance at 7th and K Streets. To help us preserve finish on the basketball courts, please wear flats or athletic tennis shoes.

Sacramento Kings 2017-18 Training Camp Roster No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate Prior Exp 8 Bogdan Bogdanovic G 6-6 205 08/18/92 Fenerbahce/Serbia R 15 Vince Carter G/F 6-6 220 01/26/77 North Carolina/USA 19 00 Willie Cauley-Stein C 7-0 240 08/18/93 Kentucky/USA 2 45 Jack Cooley C 6-10 274 04/04/91 Norte Dame/USA 1 5 De’Aaron Fox G 6-3 175 12/20/97 Kentucky/USA R 20 Harry Giles F/C 6-10 240 04/22/98 Duke/USA R 24 Buddy Hield G 6-4 214 12/17/93 Oklahoma/Bahamas 1 3 George Hill G 6-3 188 05/04/86 IUPUI/USA 9 25 Justin Jackson F 6-8 210 03/28/95 North Carolina/USA R 9 Matt Jones G 6-5 205 12/05/94 Duke/USA R 41 Kosta Koufos C 7-0 265 02/24/89 Ohio State/USA 9 7 Skal Labissiere F 6-11 225 03/18/96 Kentucky/Haiti 1 10 Frank Mason III G 5-11 190 04/03/94 Kansas/USA R 13 Georgios Papagiannis C 7-1 240 07/03/97 Panathinaikos/Greece 1 50 Zach Randolph F 6-9 250 07/16/81 Michigan State/USA 16 5 Malachi Richardson G 6-6 205 01/05/96 Syracuse/USA 1 29 JaKarr Sampson F 6-9 207 03/20/93 St. John’s (NY)/USA 2 17 Garrett Temple G 6-6 195 05/08/86 Louisiana State/USA 7

*Roster subject to change

HEAD COACH: Dave Joerger (College – Moorhead State)

ASSISTANT COACHES: Elston Turner (College – Mississippi)

Bryan Gates (College – Boise State)

Bob Thornton (College – California-Irvine)

Jason March (College – Florida State)

Duane Ticknor (College – South Dakota)

ASSISTANT COACH/PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH: Larry Lewis (College – Morehouse)

Phil Ricci (College – Oregon State)

ADVANCE SCOUT/ASSISTANT COACH: Dan Hartfield (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay)

DIRECTOR OF SPORTS MEDICINE: Pete Youngman (College – Ithaca)

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Manny Romero, Ph.D. (College – Loyola Marymount)

HEAD PERFORMANCE & STRENGTH COACH: Ramsey Nijem (College – UC Santa Barbara)

PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Bogdan Bogdanovic (Bog-dan Bog-dan-ovich); Kosta Koufos (COAST-ah KOO-fuss); Skal Labissiere (La-bee-SEE-AIR); Georgios Papgiannis (Your-gos Pa-pa-YAHN-iss): JaKarr Sampson (ja-CAR)