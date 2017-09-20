Kings Announce 2017 Training Camp Roster
Team To Start Camp At Golden 1 Center Practice Facility On Tuesday, September 26
SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento Kings will tip-off 2017 training camp with a 10:00 a.m. practice on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at the Kings practice facility at Golden 1 Center.
Training camp will be open to the press following each morning session. Media members are encouraged to email Rahsaan Gethers in the Kings Media Relations Department to ensure inclusion on the daily practice time distribution list.
Updated practice and media availability times will be sent on a nightly basis beginning Sept. 25.
Press members covering training camp are encouraged to park in the garage below 660 J Street (entrance located at the corner of 7th and J Streets, where complimentary parking will be available for media on level P2).
Once parked, press can enter the practice facility through the Golden 1 Center Media Entrance located at 7th and K Streets (note that the Basketball Ops door will no longer be in service going forward).
A reminder that Kings Media Day will take place on Monday, Sept. 25 from 2-5:30 p.m. at the Kings practice facility. Validated press parking for media day will be available in the West Garage (entrance located between 3rd - 4th and L Streets). Once parked, press can then enter the facility through the Golden 1 Center Media Entrance at 7th and K Streets. To help us preserve finish on the basketball courts, please wear flats or athletic tennis shoes.
Sacramento Kings 2017-18 Training Camp Roster
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Birthdate
|Prior
|Exp
|8
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|G
|6-6
|205
|08/18/92
|Fenerbahce/Serbia
|R
|15
|Vince Carter
|G/F
|6-6
|220
|01/26/77
|North Carolina/USA
|19
|00
|Willie Cauley-Stein
|C
|7-0
|240
|08/18/93
|Kentucky/USA
|2
|45
|Jack Cooley
|C
|6-10
|274
|04/04/91
|Norte Dame/USA
|1
|5
|De’Aaron Fox
|G
|6-3
|175
|12/20/97
|Kentucky/USA
|R
|20
|Harry Giles
|F/C
|6-10
|240
|04/22/98
|Duke/USA
|R
|24
|Buddy Hield
|G
|6-4
|214
|12/17/93
|Oklahoma/Bahamas
|1
|3
|George Hill
|G
|6-3
|188
|05/04/86
|IUPUI/USA
|9
|25
|Justin Jackson
|F
|6-8
|210
|03/28/95
|North Carolina/USA
|R
|9
|Matt Jones
|G
|6-5
|205
|12/05/94
|Duke/USA
|R
|41
|Kosta Koufos
|C
|7-0
|265
|02/24/89
|Ohio State/USA
|9
|7
|Skal Labissiere
|F
|6-11
|225
|03/18/96
|Kentucky/Haiti
|1
|10
|Frank Mason III
|G
|5-11
|190
|04/03/94
|Kansas/USA
|R
|13
|Georgios Papagiannis
|C
|7-1
|240
|07/03/97
|Panathinaikos/Greece
|1
|50
|Zach Randolph
|F
|6-9
|250
|07/16/81
|Michigan State/USA
|16
|5
|Malachi Richardson
|G
|6-6
|205
|01/05/96
|Syracuse/USA
|1
|29
|JaKarr Sampson
|F
|6-9
|207
|03/20/93
|St. John’s (NY)/USA
|2
|17
|Garrett Temple
|G
|6-6
|195
|05/08/86
|Louisiana State/USA
|7
*Roster subject to change
HEAD COACH: Dave Joerger (College – Moorhead State)
ASSISTANT COACHES: Elston Turner (College – Mississippi)
Bryan Gates (College – Boise State)
Bob Thornton (College – California-Irvine)
Jason March (College – Florida State)
Duane Ticknor (College – South Dakota)
ASSISTANT COACH/PLAYER DEVELOPMENT COACH: Larry Lewis (College – Morehouse)
Phil Ricci (College – Oregon State)
ADVANCE SCOUT/ASSISTANT COACH: Dan Hartfield (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay)
DIRECTOR OF SPORTS MEDICINE: Pete Youngman (College – Ithaca)
HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Manny Romero, Ph.D. (College – Loyola Marymount)
HEAD PERFORMANCE & STRENGTH COACH: Ramsey Nijem (College – UC Santa Barbara)
PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Bogdan Bogdanovic (Bog-dan Bog-dan-ovich); Kosta Koufos (COAST-ah KOO-fuss); Skal Labissiere (La-bee-SEE-AIR); Georgios Papgiannis (Your-gos Pa-pa-YAHN-iss): JaKarr Sampson (ja-CAR)