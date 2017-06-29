Kings Announce 2017 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Roster
SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento Kings today announced the team’s roster for the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Sacramento will play at least five games, beginning with its first contest on Friday, July 7 against the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. PDT at Thomas & Mack Center. The Kings next game will take place on Sunday, July 9 versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. at Cox Pavilion, followed by the final preliminary round game for Sacramento on Monday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. against the L.A. Lakers from Thomas & Mack.
This summer’s event will again feature a tournament-style format first debuted in 2013 that will crown an NBA Summer League Champion on Monday, July 17. A record 24 NBA teams will compete in three preliminary round games from July 7-11 before being seeded in a tournament running through the championship game. Each team is guaranteed to play at least five contests.
ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App, including 35 games on its linear television channels. NBA TV will air 28 contests, commencing with the league’s opener on July 7. In total, 63 games from Las Vegas will air on ESPN and NBA TV’s channels—a Summer League record.
Tickets for the 2017 NBA Summer League are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.
Kings 2017 NBA Summer League Schedule (all times PDT)
|Game
|Day
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Arena
|1
|Friday
|July 7
|vs. Phoenix
|7:30 p.m.
|Thomas & Mack Center
|2
|Sunday
|July 9
|vs. Memphis
|7:00 p.m.
|Cox Pavilion
|3
|Monday
|July 10
|vs. LA Lakers
|7:30 p.m.
|Thomas & Mack Center
|4 & 5
|TBD after seeding
2017 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Sacramento Kings Roster
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Birthdate
|College/Last Team/Country
|Yrs
|5
|De'Aaron Fox
|G
|6-3
|175
|12/20/97
|Kentucky/USA
|R
|15
|Frank Mason III
|G
|6-0
|190
|04/03/94
|Kansas/USA
|R
|18
|Dominique Hawkins
|G
|6-2
|188
|06/27/94
|Kentucky/USA
|R
|24
|Buddy Hield
|G
|6-4
|214
|12/17/93
|Oklahoma/Sacramento Kings/Bahamas
|1
|26
|Scootie Randall
|G-F
|6-6
|225
|01/05/90
|Temple/Cyberdyne Japan/USA
|R
|19
|Naz Mitrou-Long
|G
|6-4
|218
|08/03/93
|Iowa State/USA
|R
|23
|Malachi Richardson
|G
|6-6
|205
|01/05/96
|Syracuse/Sacramento Kings/USA
|R
|25
|Justin Jackson
|F
|6-8
|209
|03/25/95
|North Carolina/USA
|R
|29
|JaKarr Sampson
|F
|6-8
|223
|03/20/93
|St. John’s/Iowa (G-League)/USA
|2
|37
|Reggie Hearn
|F
|6-4
|209
|08/14/91
|Northwestern/Reno Bighorns/USA
|R
|35
|Luis Montero
|G
|6-7
|200
|04/06/93
|Reno Bighorns/Dominican Republic
|R
|13
|Georgios Papagiannis
|C
|7-1
|240
|07/03/97
|Panathinaikos/Sacramento Kings/Greece
|1
|3
|Skal Labissiere
|F-C
|6-11
|225
|03/18/96
|Kentucky/Sacramento Kings/Haiti
|1
|20
|Harry Giles
|F
|6-10
|240
|04/22/98
|Duke/USA
|R
|50
|Jack Cooley
|F
|6-10
|274
|04/04/91
|Notre Dame/Ludwigsburg, Germany/USA
|1
|88
|Eric Stuteville
|F-C
|6-11
|245
|02/06/95
|Sacramento State/USA
|R
|77
|Phil Scrubb
|G
|6-3
|185
|11/27/92
|Carleton/AEK Athens/Canada
|R
* Roster as of June 30 (subject to change)
Summer League Head Coach: Jason March (College – Florida State)
Summer League Assistant Coaches: Bryan Gates (College – Boise State), Larry Lewis (College – Morehouse), Dan Hartfield (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay), Colin Schneider (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay), Jeff Newton (College – UMass), Phil Ricci (College – Oregon State), Darrick Martin (UCLA).
Director of Sports Medicine: Pete Youngman (College - Ithaca)
Head Athletic Trainer: Manny Romero (College - Loyola Marymount)
Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ramsey Nijem (College – UC Santa Barbara)
Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach/Sports Science Specialist: Evan VanBecelaere (College – Kansas)
Assistant Athletic Trainer/Director of Manual Therapy: Aung Aye (College – University of Washington)
PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Skal Labissiere (La-bee-SEE-AIR); Georgios Papagiannis (YOUR-gos Pa-pa-YAHN-iss); Malachi Richardson (Mal-uh-kai); Naz Mitrou-Long (Nahz Mee-TRUE).