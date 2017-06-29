Kings Announce 2017 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Roster

SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento Kings today announced the team’s roster for the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas from July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Sacramento will play at least five games, beginning with its first contest on Friday, July 7 against the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. PDT at Thomas & Mack Center. The Kings next game will take place on Sunday, July 9 versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. at Cox Pavilion, followed by the final preliminary round game for Sacramento on Monday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. against the L.A. Lakers from Thomas & Mack.

This summer’s event will again feature a tournament-style format first debuted in 2013 that will crown an NBA Summer League Champion on Monday, July 17. A record 24 NBA teams will compete in three preliminary round games from July 7-11 before being seeded in a tournament running through the championship game. Each team is guaranteed to play at least five contests.

The Kings social media team will provide comprehensive coverage of Summer League at Kings.com. For all-access Kings Summer League content, also stay current with Twitter.com/SacramentoKings, Facebook.com/SacramentoKings, Instagram.com/SacramentoKings and the team’s Snapchat account: SacramentoKings.

ESPN will present all 67 games from Las Vegas across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and the ESPN App, including 35 games on its linear television channels. NBA TV will air 28 contests, commencing with the league’s opener on July 7. In total, 63 games from Las Vegas will air on ESPN and NBA TV’s channels—a Summer League record.

Tickets for the 2017 NBA Summer League are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

Kings 2017 NBA Summer League Schedule (all times PDT) Game Day Date Opponent Time Arena 1 Friday July 7 vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center 2 Sunday July 9 vs. Memphis 7:00 p.m. Cox Pavilion 3 Monday July 10 vs. LA Lakers 7:30 p.m. Thomas & Mack Center 4 & 5 TBD after seeding 2017 NBA Las Vegas Summer League Sacramento Kings Roster No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate College/Last Team/Country Yrs 5 De'Aaron Fox G 6-3 175 12/20/97 Kentucky/USA R 15 Frank Mason III G 6-0 190 04/03/94 Kansas/USA R 18 Dominique Hawkins G 6-2 188 06/27/94 Kentucky/USA R 24 Buddy Hield G 6-4 214 12/17/93 Oklahoma/Sacramento Kings/Bahamas 1 26 Scootie Randall G-F 6-6 225 01/05/90 Temple/Cyberdyne Japan/USA R 19 Naz Mitrou-Long G 6-4 218 08/03/93 Iowa State/USA R 23 Malachi Richardson G 6-6 205 01/05/96 Syracuse/Sacramento Kings/USA R 25 Justin Jackson F 6-8 209 03/25/95 North Carolina/USA R 29 JaKarr Sampson F 6-8 223 03/20/93 St. John’s/Iowa (G-League)/USA 2 37 Reggie Hearn F 6-4 209 08/14/91 Northwestern/Reno Bighorns/USA R 35 Luis Montero G 6-7 200 04/06/93 Reno Bighorns/Dominican Republic R 13 Georgios Papagiannis C 7-1 240 07/03/97 Panathinaikos/Sacramento Kings/Greece 1 3 Skal Labissiere F-C 6-11 225 03/18/96 Kentucky/Sacramento Kings/Haiti 1 20 Harry Giles F 6-10 240 04/22/98 Duke/USA R 50 Jack Cooley F 6-10 274 04/04/91 Notre Dame/Ludwigsburg, Germany/USA 1 88 Eric Stuteville F-C 6-11 245 02/06/95 Sacramento State/USA R 77 Phil Scrubb G 6-3 185 11/27/92 Carleton/AEK Athens/Canada R

* Roster as of June 30 (subject to change)

Summer League Head Coach: Jason March (College – Florida State)

Summer League Assistant Coaches: Bryan Gates (College – Boise State), Larry Lewis (College – Morehouse), Dan Hartfield (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay), Colin Schneider (College – Wisconsin-Green Bay), Jeff Newton (College – UMass), Phil Ricci (College – Oregon State), Darrick Martin (UCLA).

Director of Sports Medicine: Pete Youngman (College - Ithaca)

Head Athletic Trainer: Manny Romero (College - Loyola Marymount)

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ramsey Nijem (College – UC Santa Barbara)

Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach/Sports Science Specialist: Evan VanBecelaere (College – Kansas)

Assistant Athletic Trainer/Director of Manual Therapy: Aung Aye (College – University of Washington)

PRONUNCIATION GUIDE: Skal Labissiere (La-bee-SEE-AIR); Georgios Papagiannis (YOUR-gos Pa-pa-YAHN-iss); Malachi Richardson (Mal-uh-kai); Naz Mitrou-Long (Nahz Mee-TRUE).