Kings Acquire Iman Shumpert, Joe Johnson, 2020 Second-Round Draft Selection, Rights to Dimitrios Agravanis and Cash Considerations in Three-Team Trade

The Sacramento Kings have acquired guards Iman Shumpert and Joe Johnson in addition to a 2020 second-round draft choice, the rights to forward Dimitrios Agravanis and cash considerations in exchange for guard George Hill and the rights to center Arturas Gudaitis.

As part of the deal, the Kings received Shumpert, Miami’s own 2020 second-round draft pick and the rights to Agravanis from Cleveland, Johnson from the Jazz, while sending Hill and the rights to Gudaitis to Cleveland.

Shumpert has accrued averages of 7.3 points (.396 FG%, .338 3pt%, .763 FT%), 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.24 steals and 25.4 minutes per contest in seven NBA seasons with New York (2011-12 – 2014-15) and Cleveland (2014-15 – 2017-18).

A seven-time NBA All-Star and veteran of 17 seasons, Johnson has registered 16.2 points (.442 FG%, .372 3pt%, .802 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 34.9 minutes per contest in 1,253 career games (started 1,090). He averaged 20 or more points for five consecutive campaigns with the Atlanta Hawks (2005-06 – 2009-10), earning four All-Star nods in that span.

Hill posted 10.3 points (.469 FG%, .453 3pt%, .778 FT%), 2.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 26.6 minutes per game in 43 games (started 36) for Sacramento this season. The 10-year league veteran has amassed averages on 11.7 points (.454 FG%, .384 3pt%, .800 FT%), 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 28.8 minutes per contest in 642 career games (started 410).

Selected 59th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, Agravanis currently plays for Olympiacos of the Greek Basket League (GBL).

Gudaitis was chosen 47th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers and currently plays for Olimpia Milano of the Italiana Lega Basket Series A (LBA).

In a related move, the team has waived center Georgios Papagiannis. In his second NBA campaign out of Greece, Papagiannis averaged 2.1 points (.510 FG%, 0-2 3pt, .518 FT%%), 3.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 blocks and 12.4 minutes per game in 38 total games with Sacramento.