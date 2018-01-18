Harry Giles Update

Sacramento Kings rookie forward Harry Giles has made significant progress in the four months since beginning a measured and sustained plan designed to improve physical strength in his knees. Recent evaluation reveals Giles is entirely healthy, having experienced no setbacks during a focused regimen that has included participation in team practices, skill and strength training.

Given the wealth of scientific research supporting a methodical approach to ACL prevention and rehabilitation, he will not be introduced to NBA gameplay during the 2017-18 season but focus on more vigorous practice activity and individual workouts tailored to continue developing overall strength and aid ACL injury prevention. Harry will remain an active contributor in all other basketball-related team functions in preparation for action in the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League.