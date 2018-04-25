NBA Draft Early Entrants Littered with Potential Stars

The Kings had a very busy draft last season, even by the NBA’s standards.

De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, Harry Giles III and Frank Mason were all new additions to the team following the annual event. Each carved out a specific role as the season went on, with Giles III anxious waiting to prove himself this upcoming Summer League due to extensive rehab.

The Kings hold their own two picks this season, with the team currently slated to draft No. 7 overall as the official NBA Draft Lottery approaches.

2018 is shaping up to be another top-heavy draft with potential game-changers available at each position. Draft season is officially upon us, so let’s take a look at the Top 5 declared prospects, as rated by Draft experts, for each position.

Point Guard

Trae Young (Oklahoma)

Collin Sexton (Alabama)

Trevon Duval (Duke)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Kentucky)

Anfernee Simons (IMG Academy)

Shooting Guard

Luka Doncic (Real Madrid)

Bruce Brown (Miami FL)

Lonnie Walker (Miami FL)

Zhaire Smith (Texas Tech)

Troy Brown (Oregon)

Small Forward

Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri)

Miles Bridges (Michigan State)

Kevin Knox (Kentucky)

Justin Jackson (Maryland)

Mikal Bridges (Villanova)

Power Forward

Marvin Bagley III (Duke)

Robert Williams (Texas A&M)

Jaren Jackson Jr. (Michigan State)

Wendell Carter Jr. (Duke)

Jontay Porter (Missouri)



Center

Deandre Ayton (Arizona)

Mohamed Bamba (Texas)

Mitchell Robinson (Chalmette High School)

Bruno Fernando (Maryland)

Chimezie Metu (USC)

For a list of the entire early entrants who have declared, click here.