Kings Weigh In On Final Stretch of Season

With just 25 games remaining on the schedule for Sacramento, finishing strong is at the forefront of the Kings mentality.

Sactown will be coming off of the All-Star break looking to close out the 2017-18 campaign on a high note as the young Kings continue to develop.

Following a week off for the All-Star break, Coach Joerger addressed the team’s energy as they returned to the practice court.

“You try to do a bit of conditioning and try to get your timing back,” said Joerger. “There’s a lot of rust but we’re getting back to it. Everybody needs [this break] though mentally.”

Bogdan Bogdanovic, who spent a majority of his break participating in the Rising Stars game at NBA All-Star weekend, echoed Coach Joerger’s sentiments, as well.

“It was more like a mental break,” said Bogdanovic, who took home MVP honors with a stellar performance in the Rising Stars game. “That’s what we need especially in these tough seasons where you play so many consecutive games. But now I’m fresh and I’m looking to finish the season strong.”

Now that the grind of the season has resumed and with the team gearing up for the final slate of games, Bogi provided more insight into what he is hoping for the team to accomplish.

“[We want] to become an even better team on the court. That’s the most important part that we’re looking to improve.”

Sactown is also poised to see the return of two members of the young core with Skal Labissiere and Frank Mason III, both of whom have missed games in the last few weeks and are listed as probable to play on Thursday against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.

This matchup with OKC is one of many upcoming home games, with 16 of the final 25 contests taking place on Sacramento’s own floor.

The end of this season may be drawing near, but the future continues to look bright for the Kings as they march forward on their road of development.