Justin Jackson Ending Year with Surge

It’s March basketball, where contenders are gearing up for the playoffs, meddling teams are battling for a final postseason berth and young players are campaigning to show their respective teams their long-term value.

The Kings helm one of the youngest cores in the league, aided by four rookies who came from big schools and major college success. While Jackson wasn’t the Kings top pick, the month of March showed he’s determined to perform like one.

Highlighted by his career-high against the Atlanta Hawks — 20 points, 7-8 FGs (4-4 3PT FGs) — Jackson has averaged a career-high 9.5 PPG to go along with an impressive 54% shooting clip in March. This ranks 4th amongst NBA rookies that average more than 20 minutes per game.

Jackson’s rookie season hasn’t always been smooth, though. Battling trips to the G-League and DNP’s, the 15th overall pick of the 2017 draft has found his groove with not only the Kings, but the league the second half of the season.

“Never lose confidence in yourself, never stop working hard, never lose that work ethic even when you might not be playing, not playing much or whatever it is, just keep it going,” Jackson said in January.

Luckily for Jackson, fellow Tar Heel Vince Carter has been through every trial and tribulation an NBA player could experience. “He’s going to be around a long time,” Carter said. “The beginning is always the toughest.”

Jackson has responded to early hardships to have the best month of his professional career. While patience is a virtue for young teams, the Houston native has shown that with faith and hard work, your time will come.