Z-Bo: ‘The NBA’s Last OG’

From his recent conversion from flip phone to iPhone, old school post moves to three-point prowess, the Kings veteran is proving that he’s keeping up with the keep up and then some.

In a recent Complex Sports article, Spencer Lund discusses Zach Randolph’s old school and new school ways on and off the hardwood.

Actions speak louder than words, and tweets definitely don’t phase the big man. “I ain’t with all that talking and Instagramming and tweeting” said Z-Bo. “You got to prove it on the court.”

The world saw Randolph do just that when he passed a milestone earlier this season, eclipsing 18,000 points and 10,000 rebounds in a Kings win at Brooklyn a week before Christmas.

With 16 years in the league under his belt, Randolph admits that the game has changed but he stays ready to roll with the punches. “It’s a different NBA now,” says No. 50. “You [have to] prepare yourself… They’re shooting a lot of 3-pointers.”

As for the new-school NBA, the vet isn’t about to dismiss the need for dominant low post players. “It’s a cycle,” he adds. “The old school game is going to come around - It’s basketball.”

