Young Kings Come Up Clutch in OT Thriller

After back-and-forth affair that featured multiple lead changes in the closing moments, the Kings came away victorious over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in overtime, 116-111.

The Nets took a late 100-98 lead in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter before De’Aaron Fox drove baseline and connected on a floater as time expired in regulation to send the game to overtime.



*clutch rating increases* sends it to OT! pic.twitter.com/R1INGnbDTd — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 2, 2018

“That’s what he does – that’s his floater,” said Kings head coach Dave Joerger. “He got to his move, a shot he’s comfortable with, and he knocked it down. He’s quick, fast and very skilled.”

In the extra session, Fox, along with Bogdan Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield, steered the offense to clutch bucket after clutch bucket and Sactown would pull away to seal the deal.

Bogdanovic poured in a team-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists, while no. 5 netted 19 points of his own.

Hield tallied 16 points and Willie Cauley-Stein finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

“It’s always great to play in these games that come to the wire and see who is able to make those plays,” added Fox after the game. “I feel like we made the correct plays; not only just making shots, but defensively we were alright.”

The Kings seek to use this momentum heading into a back-to-back weekend slate with the Utah Jazz on Saturday followed by a matchup with the New York Knicks on Sunday.