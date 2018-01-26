Willie’s New Ink

Find out the meaning behind Cauley-Stein’s new “PPP” tattoo.
Posted: Jan 26, 2018

From fits to kicks, Willie has presented his unique statements of creativity in many ways. The latest addition of ink is no different.

In last night’s matchup against Miami, double-0 rocked a new tattoo on the left side of his forehead that reads “PPP.”


There’s purpose behind every creative move and Willie explained his tattoo’s placement on Twitter.


The Kings center stays wavy with his unique swag. We see you Trill.

