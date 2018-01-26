Willie’s New Ink

From fits to kicks, Willie has presented his unique statements of creativity in many ways. The latest addition of ink is no different.

In last night’s matchup against Miami, double-0 rocked a new tattoo on the left side of his forehead that reads “PPP.”



Philosophical Power and Peace #PPP — Willie Cauley-Stein (@THEwillieCS15) January 26, 2018

There’s purpose behind every creative move and Willie explained his tattoo’s placement on Twitter.



My granny asked me “why my forehead” lol i said cuz granny, if i put it anywhere else nobody would care what the trippple p movement is... — Willie Cauley-Stein (@THEwillieCS15) January 26, 2018

The Kings center stays wavy with his unique swag. We see you Trill.