Willie Starts New Season Strong

Willie Cauley-Stein’s third NBA campaign got off to an impressive start on Wednesday night as the Kings opened up their new season against the visiting Houston Rockets.

After receiving the starting nod, Cauley-Stein shook off a slow start by tracking down offensive boards to help spark Sacramento in the first quarter.

Though Sactown would fall short in its comeback efforts by a score of 105-100, Trill would go on to notch 21 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks on the night.

Other young members of the Kings core stood out during the contest, including a 19-point effort from Buddy Hield, a double-double from Skal Labissiere with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and an all-around performance from De’Aaron Fox in his NBA debut, as he logged 14 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Additionally, veteran guard George Hill poured in 16 points to go with three assists and three rebounds on the night, rounding out the five Kings players to score in double digits against the Rockets.

With these solid showings under their belts, Sacramento will now hit the road for a three-game swing starting in Dallas on Friday night as the team looks to record its first win of the new season.