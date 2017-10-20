Vince Reflects on First Game in Sacramento

Now entering his 20th season, Vince Carter carries a wealth of NBA experiences with him.

While usually rare to get an in-season look inside the mind of a player, fortunately, the Kings veteran has started a new series of diary entries with Marc J. Spears and The Undefeated to chronicle his thoughts throughout the season.

In his initial entry for the 2017-18 campaign, VC discusses the excitement leading into his first game with Sacramento.

“Leading up to [the first game], there was a calming excitement, if that makes sense,” wrote Carter. “I was like, ‘Man, it’s another season.’ But at the same time, I was excited to be doing it again. Not many guys can say they played 20 years. There are only a select few.”

Following the contest, Vince also touched on the feelings that go along with being a veteran on a team filled with youth.

“These young guys want to get it, they want to learn and they want to be good. That’s what it was, and they play hard,” Carter wrote. “The fans are going to enjoy that, and they got to see it tonight.”

The eight-time All-Star will continue his series on a bimonthly basis for The Undefeated as the season and team progresses.

To view the full entry, click here.