Vince Carter History With Week One Opponents
The 19-year NBA veteran brings a wealth of knowledge and a well-documented career to Sactown.
Come October, Kings fans will get their first chance to see one of the best to ever play don the purple and black.
A career like Carter’s comes with a lifetime full of memories. Playing on six teams over his 19-year tenure, VC has seen and done and seen it all.
The opening week of the NBA season consists of several teams Carter has a history against. We turn back the clock to see some of his best moments against these Western Conference teams.
-
Carter scored his 1,700th career three-pointer against the Rockets in 2013 to become the 10th player in NBA history to pass that mark.
-
While playing with the Mavericks, VC hit the game-winning three-pointer as time expired in Game 3 of the first-round playoff matchup against the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.
-
In a win against the Nuggets in 2001, Carter recorded 42 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and five steals. This made him only the second player in NBA history to record at least 40 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and five steals since the NBA started recording steals.
-
In 2016, VC scored 20 points against the Nuggets and became the oldest player in the NBA to post a 20-point game since Michael Jordan scored 25 for the Wizards in 2003, at age 40.
-
In 2017 against the Nuggets, Carter hit his 2,000th career three-pointer, making him only the fifth player to ever reach that mark.
-
While playing with the Suns on January 16, 2011, Carter scored his 20,000th point, becoming only the 37th NBA player to reach that plateau.