Vince Carter Reveals His Fitness Secrets

Vince Carter doesn’t know what the word ‘impossible’ means. At age 41, he’s the oldest player in the NBA, but for anyone who has seen Carter play, he hardly looks it.

Carter wasn’t just a veteran presence this young Kings roster needed. He provided a much-needed spark off the bench and an instant fan-favorite that Sacramento fans could get behind.

“People ask, ‘Why are you still doing this?’ Because I can, and I love it,” Carter said to Men’s Journal. “Sometimes I just want to lie down for a while, but once you see the results and hear the compliments, it’s motivating.”

Carter also gives fans a taste of what he eats on a daily basis to keep going at such a high level.

“The younger players can eat bad stuff. If I ate like them, I couldn’t play,” said Carter. “When you get older, you have to sacrifice some things. If I go to a fast-food restaurant, I get a burger but just have the meat and not the bun. I eat the fries but not the milkshake.”

How long could Carter dunk, you ask?

“My first 10 years [in the league], dunking was a walk in the park. If I do it now, I gotta save it for a rainy day. It’s not going up that’s the problem — it’s coming down.”

