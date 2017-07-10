Trio of Strong Performances Highlight Game 2

In a comeback effort that came up just short on Sunday night, three players stood out for Sacramento’s Summer League squad.

De’Aaron Fox followed up a strong 18-point, five-steal performance in game one by leading the way for Kings scorers with 17 points, while also pitching in four assists and five rebounds.

The Kings bigs went to work as well; Skal Labissiere tallied 13 points and eight rebounds in 28 minutes of action, including an impressive slam set up by Fox.



[ON] Beast Mode

OFF pic.twitter.com/ZlFYbjoWdO — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 10, 2017

Meanwhile, forward Jack Cooley utilized his high motor and hustle to put up 11 points and collect five rebounds. Cooley’s tenacious play style was evident, especially on this offensive rebound and bucket.



Boy? Nah...MAN. Jack Cooley hustling in Vegas pic.twitter.com/ZUs2U8nEcZ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) July 10, 2017

As Sacramento continues to see promise in these performances, the Kings will be looking to translate these efforts into victories as they are set for an exciting matchup with the rival Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm PDT and the contest will be airing on NBA TV.







