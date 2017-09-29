Training Camp Recap Day 4: Ahead Of The Curve

With several days of Kings Training Camp in the books, Sacramento’s focus has shifted from learning to executing.

While intensive two-a-day practices allowed the team to build chemistry, conditioning, and learn team needs and desires, Friday’s session combined all pieces from the previous days of camp.

An all-encompassing afternoon allowed newcomers such as rookie Bogdan Bogdanovic thrive.

"He had his best day today – he can really make plays with the ball, he’s a good cutter off the ball and with the ball he can play in pick-and-rolls and give-and-go’s," said head coach Dave Joerger. "It could be a nice addition to our playmaking."

Bogdanovic’s experience in professional basketball, despite not being within the NBA, greatly helped the rookie’s performance – something that second-year guard Malachi Richardson can attest to.

"That year of experience makes a huge difference," said Richardson. "Especially knowing the terminology and having a great idea with how Training Camp will already go, I’m already ahead of the curve."

The leadership of the veterans has allowed young Kings players to quickly become accustomed with expectations, making for an exciting final two days of Kings Training Camp.

With the team’s first exhibition contest in just three days, Sactown will look to close out camp on Sunday afternoon.