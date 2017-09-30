Training Camp Recap Day 5: A Positive Practice

The excitement has reached its peak at Golden 1 Center as newcomers and veterans alike are itching to see game action.

With just two days left until that time comes, head coach Dave Joerger and staff have honed in on increasing workload and implementing a wide variety of sets.

Although rapid learning may seem like a daunting task for a group as young as Sacramento’s, between a solid group of veterans and a returning coaching staff, it’s been anything but an area of concern.

"It’s been three positive practices in a row," said Joerger. "We’re looking long term at how to get guys better everyday."

Yet again, a notable name that’s impressed in that regard was rookie Bogdan Bogdanovic.

It’s not just shooting that’s stood out from the Serbian 25-year-old, either.

"He’s picked stuff up pretty quick – I’m impressed with his ability to make plays on the move whether he’s running and passing or dribbling, passing, and cutting," shared Joerger.

Between Bogdanovic and an exciting group of new and returning Kings players, the anticipation for the team’s first exhibition contest is at an all-time high.

"I’m as excited as everyone else is," concluded the team’s head coach.