Training Camp Recap Day 3: Picking Up Speed

As the team becomes acclimated with each other, the Kings have started to pick up speed with the new season looming in the coming weeks.

Conditioning continued to be a focus for the squad during the third day of training camp and for good reason, as Coach Joerger and rookie De’Aaron Fox provided insight into the fast-paced style we can expect to see from Sactown during the 2017-18 campaign.

“We’re just trying to run in a way that gives space to our speedy guards,” Coach Joerger told the media following Thursday’s session.

Joerger also touched on the abilities of the team’s big men and how they can be incorporated into the speed-focused offense.

This style is nothing new for Fox, who is touted as one of the speedier rookies in his Draft class, and he echoed those sentiments following practice.

“My whole life I’ve played on teams that either pressed or got out and ran, so it’s much of the same on a bigger scale now,” said Fox. “We have young guys and we have bigs that run the floor.”

The Kings roster is well suited for this increase in pace, with a slew of young talent and high-motor players ready to run.

“The energy is there with a young team,” said Coach Joerger. “It’s going to take time and a lot of energy and it’s a fun task to be working with everyday.”