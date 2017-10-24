Temple Takes Over Fourth Quarter in Comeback Effort

A career night for the Kings guard put the Kings in position to complete a comeback in Phoenix.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Oct 24, 2017

After climbing out of deficits throughout the contest, Garrett Temple led Sacramento in a late Kings surge against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The veteran guard scored 16 points in the fourth quarter alone and helped put Sacramento in a position to try and take home the W.


Unfortunately, Temple’s three-point attempt to beat the buzzer and earn a victory was just off the mark and the Kings would fall to Phoenix 117-115.

However, No. 17 finished the contest with 23 points, tying his career-high, while also setting a new career best with six makes from beyond the arc - five of which came in the final quarter.

Several of Temple’s second unit companions had strong showings for Sactown in the matchup as well, with De’Aaron Fox pitching in 19 points, four assists, five rebounds, and three steals while Skal Labissiere logged 17 points and four rebounds.

Bogdan Bogdanovic made his highly-anticipated NBA debut, scoring 12 points while also collecting three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Sacramento finished the first road trip of the season at 1-2, but now will return home for a pair of games at Golden 1 Center before taking off once more for another three-game swing at the end of the month.

Tags
Bogdanovic, Bogdan, Fox, De'Aaron, Temple, Garrett, Kings, Featured

Related Content

Top 5 Assists in Kings History

Top 5 Assists in Kings History

Top 5 Hairstyles in Kings History

Top 5 Hairstyles in Kings History

All Things Kings - Nov. 30, 2017

All Things Kings - Nov. 30, 2017

Related Content

Bogdanovic, Bogdan

Fox, De'Aaron

Temple, Garrett