Temple Takes Over Fourth Quarter in Comeback Effort

After climbing out of deficits throughout the contest, Garrett Temple led Sacramento in a late Kings surge against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

The veteran guard scored 16 points in the fourth quarter alone and helped put Sacramento in a position to try and take home the W.



GTemp finished with a career-high six threes, including five treys in the 4th Q. pic.twitter.com/tBSsU9elUK — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) October 24, 2017

Unfortunately, Temple’s three-point attempt to beat the buzzer and earn a victory was just off the mark and the Kings would fall to Phoenix 117-115.

However, No. 17 finished the contest with 23 points, tying his career-high, while also setting a new career best with six makes from beyond the arc - five of which came in the final quarter.

Several of Temple’s second unit companions had strong showings for Sactown in the matchup as well, with De’Aaron Fox pitching in 19 points, four assists, five rebounds, and three steals while Skal Labissiere logged 17 points and four rebounds.

Bogdan Bogdanovic made his highly-anticipated NBA debut, scoring 12 points while also collecting three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Sacramento finished the first road trip of the season at 1-2, but now will return home for a pair of games at Golden 1 Center before taking off once more for another three-game swing at the end of the month.