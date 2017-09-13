Superfan Creates Kings-Themed Garage

For many fans, Sacramento Proud is more than just a saying - it’s a way of life.

Costa Tzikas is someone whose definition of being Sacramento faithful is just that.

Tzikas, who has been a fan of the Kings since their arrival to Sacramento in 1985, has transformed his garage into an all-out tribute to his favorite squad.

“We moved to this house a couple of years ago and we finally got around to doing the garage,” said Tzikas. “My wife and I are pretty hardcore Kings fans, so we decided to go with that for the theme.”

The full decor was not an overnight project, however, as Tzikas noted the process and thought put into the design.

“We added to it as we went along. We started with the flooring, got a couple of Fatheads and threw those on, before you know it, we got the purple paint,” Tzikas said. “We kind of did this whole locker room design from the early 2000s Kings, putting the starting five on there with their name placards and everything.”

Having a garage like this has been the cause of a lot of intrigue around the neighborhood, as well.

“We’ll have the door open, working in the garage and people will stop and get out their car and ask about it, looking around. So we’ve got a lot of cool feedback from our neighbors and passersby-ers, so it’s been pretty fun.”

Additional photos of the garage can be viewed below.







