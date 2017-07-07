Summer League Updates Made Easy

Learn how you can keep up with all the action from Las Vegas via Messenger.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Jul 07, 2017

With Sacramento’s talented Summer League roster set to begin play on Friday – featuring the team’s four 2017 draftees – Kings Artificial Intelligence (KAI) has evolved to ensure Kings fans can stay up to date throughout the summertime tournament.

By connecting with the Kings on Facebook Messenger, fans may interact with KAI to get insight on live game stats, scores, roster details and more.

Get to know Kai by clicking the below box!


