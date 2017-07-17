Summer League Rookie Breakdown: Frank Mason III

On the heels of one of the most outstanding college seasons in recent memory, Frank Mason III is on his way to parlaying his success as a Kansas Jayhawk into making an impact in the NBA.

Mason III played in four out of Sacramento’s six contests during the 2017 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, averaging 8.5 points, 2.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds in his 16 minutes per game.

Though the Kings guard got off to a slow start, Mason III bounced back in a big way in the third game. Stepping up off of the bench, No. 15 came up with 24 points, six assists, and five rebounds versus the Los Angeles Lakers. The scoring explosion included a remarkable third quarter, where he helped to erase a 28-point deficit by dropping 12 points while putting his wide array of offensive tools on display.

Unfortunately, the Naismith Player of the Year’s first taste of basketball in the Association would be cut short due to an ankle injury sustained in the opening minutes of the Kings fourth game. Mason III would be limited to just four minutes in the contest, but his performance against the Lakers showed flashes of what many expected from one of the most reliable scorers in all of college basketball last season.

Heading into his rookie season, Mason III will be shoring up the point guard position along with fellow rookie De'Aaron Fox and veteran George Hill. His all-around game appears poised to continue developing for Sacramento as the former Jayhawk could prove to be a valuable scoring option for Sacramento's young core moving forward into the 2017-18 campaign and beyond.








