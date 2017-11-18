Special Guest to Perform at Kings-Lakers Game
Find out who will be performing on center court during halftime of the upcoming game against the Lakers!
As many know, the Kings and Lakers have been embroiled in a heated rivalry which makes for some electric environments whenever they meet. For the first head-to-head matchup between these teams of 2017-18, Sacramento will get a bonus treat during the thrilling contest at Golden 1 Center.
Kings President John Rinehart announced on Twitter that there will be a special guest performing at halftime of the game on Wednesday, November 22.
Looking forward to having @TPAIN join us for a performance at Wednesday’s @SacramentoKings vs @Lakers game! pic.twitter.com/Pl4XxCt6j7
— John Rinehart (@JohnRKings) November 18, 2017
To find tickets and catch T-Pain live, click here.