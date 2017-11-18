Special Guest to Perform at Kings-Lakers Game

Find out who will be performing on center court during halftime of the upcoming game against the Lakers!
Posted: Nov 18, 2017

As many know, the Kings and Lakers have been embroiled in a heated rivalry which makes for some electric environments whenever they meet. For the first head-to-head matchup between these teams of 2017-18, Sacramento will get a bonus treat during the thrilling contest at Golden 1 Center.

Kings President John Rinehart announced on Twitter that there will be a special guest performing at halftime of the game on Wednesday, November 22.


To find tickets and catch T-Pain live, click here.

Tags
Kings

Related Content

Top 5 Assists in Kings History

Top 5 Assists in Kings History

Top 5 Hairstyles in Kings History

Top 5 Hairstyles in Kings History

All Things Kings - Nov. 30, 2017

All Things Kings - Nov. 30, 2017

Related Content

Kings