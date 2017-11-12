Pair of Young Kings Stand Out in New York

After a pair of momentum-building victories at home, Sacramento was looking to take that positive momentum on the road against the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

Skal Labissiere logged a team-high 19 points, six rebounds, and two steals under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, though the Kings would ultimately fall to the Knicks 118-91.

Buddy Hield also turned in another strong showing, notching 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. This was yet another notable performance for Hield on the glass as it was the fourth time in the last five contests where he grabbed seven or more rebounds.

New York was Sacramento’s first stop in a three-game road stint as the squad continues to navigate through the early part of their schedule that features a slew of games away from home. Next up will be the Washington Wizards on Monday night as Sactown looks to rebound and get back in the win column.