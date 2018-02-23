By the Numbers: Bogi the NBA’s Next Great European Wing?

Bogdanovic was crowned MVP after his stellar shooting performance in the NBA Rising Stars Game during All-Star Weekend at Staples Center.

To those who have been following the standout rookie this season, that performance wasn’t surprising, considering he’s been quietly putting up shooting numbers that have ranked him among some of the NBA’s best this season.



A recent HoopsHype article, written by Frank Urbina, notes that Bogi sits right behind Curry, CP3 and Harden for players with the highest effective field goal percentage when taking at least 150 pull-up jumpers, while simultaneously ranking in the 84th percentile for points per possession, averaging 1.16 per opportunity. Which puts him ahead of JJ Redick, Kyle Lowry and a list of some of the League’s most well-established shooters.



He has also come through in the clutch (link to bucket over Draymond) and become one of the team’s most effective facilitators in the pick-and-roll, having higher assists per 100 possessions than Victor Oladipo, Bradley Beal and CJ McCollum.



Will he be the League’s next young star? Only time will tell.

As we head in to the second half of the season, No. 8 seems poised to continue his exceptional first season in Sacramento.