New Year, Same Vince Carter

Over the past two decades, Vince Carter has executed a routine that has allowed him to become one of seven players in NBA history to amass a 20-season career.

In the fourth edition of his diary series with Marc J. Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated, VC touches on his recent play and his New Year’s resolutions.

“I played within the confines of the offense and I was able to make plays during the Cleveland game. It just worked out that way,” Carter wrote following a 24-point performance versus Cleveland. “It sounds like an old cliché, but that is what it is. I’ve been in a lot of games, and I’m confident in my ability. When I am able to do so and play that way, I’m going to do it in the flow.”

As the oldest player in the league, VC doubles as both a player and a mentor. The former Slam Dunk Champion will ring in 2018 with a set of New Year’s resolutions he hopes will motivate others.

“For me, it’s simple. Continue to be a good father and family man if I can. Continue to work on my body. To me, that is my motivation every day… I still want to be in the best shape possible,” wrote Carter. “I just want to be able to motivate people. It’s possible. That is kind of my resolution. Touch more people that are considered the older age in sport and say it’s possible.”

As Sactown prepares for the second half of the season, “Half Man, Half Amazing” looks to continue to elevate his career and his influence on the game and his teammates.

To view the full entry, click here.